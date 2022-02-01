JSC to interview shortlisted candidates for Chief Justice post

The Judicial Service Commission will be interviewing the four shortlisted candidates for the top post in Sandton, Johannesburg.

JOHANNESBURG - The final step in the search for the country’s Constitutional Court Chief Justice will get under way on Tuesday morning.

This follows a thorough selection process which, for the first time, involved public nominations.

Over four days this week, the Judicial Service Commission will interview Acting Constitutional Court Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, High Court Judge President Dunstan Mlambo, Constitutional Court Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga and Supreme Court of Appeal President Mandisa Maya.

The four made the final cut after President Cyril Ramaphosa invited the public to weigh in on the selection, along with a diverse panel put together for the shortlisting process.

Supreme Court of Appeal Deputy President Xola Petse will take the helm at the commission.

Twenty-two commissioners are expected to sit in on the interviews, including Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola.

The Chief Justice position became vacant when Mogoeng Mogoeng’s term came to an end in October last year.