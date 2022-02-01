Go

Isolation relaxed, schools set for daily classes as govt makes level 1 changes

Cabinet said that the rationale for these amendments was informed by the proportion of people with immunity to COVID-19 which had risen substantially, exceeding 60-80% in several surveys.

© jarun011/123rf.com
JOHANNESBURG - Cabinet has approved changes to our COVID-19 regulations.

This means that if you test positive for the virus but have no symptoms, you don't have to isolate.

However, if your test comes back positive and you do have symptoms, you'll need to stay away from people for seven days - that's down from the previous 10-day period.

Cabinet has also agreed that anyone who comes into contact with someone who has contracted COVID-19 does not have to isolate, unless they develop symptoms.

The new regulations mean that you only need to stay away from people if you have COVID-19 symptoms.

The most common ones are fever, a cough, fatigue and a loss of taste and smell.

There's also good news for the classes of 2022 - Cabinet said that primary, secondary and special schools would return to daily attendance.

The regulatory provision for social distancing of one metre for pupils in schools has also been removed.

Cabinet said that based on the information gathered by the Health Department, South Africa had exited the fourth wave of infections.

But that doesn't mean you can let your guard down.

Government is calling on everyone to continue observing COVID-19 protocols and to get vaccinated.

