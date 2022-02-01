Isolation relaxed, schools set for daily classes as govt makes level 1 changes

Cabinet said that the rationale for these amendments was informed by the proportion of people with immunity to COVID-19 which had risen substantially, exceeding 60-80% in several surveys.

JOHANNESBURG - Cabinet has approved changes to our COVID-19 regulations.

This means that if you test positive for the virus but have no symptoms, you don't have to isolate.

However, if your test comes back positive and you do have symptoms, you'll need to stay away from people for seven days - that's down from the previous 10-day period.

Cabinet has also agreed that anyone who comes into contact with someone who has contracted COVID-19 does not have to isolate, unless they develop symptoms.

The new regulations mean that you only need to stay away from people if you have COVID-19 symptoms.