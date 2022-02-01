Investigation into Parliament fire still under way - Mapisa-Nqakula

Mapisa-Nqakula said that assessments to determine the full extent of the damage and costs were still proceeding.

CAPE TOWN - The investigation into the Parliament fire is still under way.

This is according to National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

The fire ravaged parts of the parliamentary building, leading to the State of the Nation Address (Sona) having to be hosted at Cape Town City Hall later this month.

She said that authorities must be given time to do their job.

"We've not been able to have access to the building. The area is currently cordoned off. Until such time that the engineers give us an indication as to whether we can access the building just for us to view the extent of the damage, for now we're really relying on hearsay," Mapisa-Nqakula said.

Meanwhile, a ruling in alleged Parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe's bail application is expected on Friday.