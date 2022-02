INFOGRAPHIC: Top 4 candidates shortlisted for chief justice post

Abigail Javier | The Judicial Service Commission is interviewing acting Constitutional Court Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, High Court Judge President Dunstan Mlambo, Constitutional Court Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga and Supreme Court of Appeal President Mandisa Maya for the position of the Chief Justice of South Africa from 1 to 4 February 2022.