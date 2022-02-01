Group accused of holding Cabinet ministers hostage due back in court

In October, Defence Minister Thandi Modise, Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele and Deputy Minister of Defence Thabang Makwetla were held against their will after a meeting between them and the military veterans broke down.

JOHANNESBURG - More than 50 people accused of holding Cabinet ministers hostage at St George's Hotel outside Pretoria last year are expected back in the Pretoria Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning.

The ministers had to be rescued by police after being prevented from leaving that meeting.

The meeting was about long-standing battles over the well-being of former struggle combatants.

The group faces 27 charges, including conspiracy to kidnap and kidnapping.