Godongwana says no specific conditions attached to R11bn World Bank loan

Treasury explained that the money comes from the World Bank's development policy loan product and that the country, by its response to COVID-19 and social-economic programmes, qualified for it.

JOHANNESBURG - Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said there were no specific conditions attached to the R11 billion World Bank loan secured by South Africa.

Godongwana and his team have answered questions from MPs on Tuesday about the loan before Parliament's Standing Committee of Finance.

But the Economic Freedom Fighters' Floyd Shivambu doesn't see the rationale.

"There is no rationality that has been given now as to why we have been given a loan from the World Bank, except that we are eligible for a loan, therefore, we must take it. What kind of logic is that? Because I'm eligible for a loan, I must take it?"

Godongwana appealed to MPs not to reject the loan, saying it would be detrimental to his department's work.

"You may disagree with us, you are entitled to your opinion, but rationale is there. The next set of issues is, should the committee reject this, it will be detrimental to the work we are doing."