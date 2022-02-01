Godongwana expected to provide clarity to MPs on SA's R11.4bn World Bank loan

The Standing Committee on Finance wants to hear from Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana on how the funds will be spent and paid back.

CAPE TOWN - Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana will on Tuesday morning have to clarify to members of Parliament how a multi-billion rand World Bank loan will be serviced.

The Standing Committee on Finance wants to hear from him on how the funds will be spent and paid back.

Government's been granted the R11.4 billion low-interest loan by the World Bank.

The loan is expected to be repaid in about 13 years and will be used for the country’s post-COVID-19 pandemic recovery.

But the Democratic Alliance (DA)’s Dion George said that Godongwana would need to detail how the money would be spent and repaid.

He said that the country's current debt level was already affecting service delivery.

George added that more debt would not solve South Africa’s economic challenges.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has also written to Godongwana and the committee demanding an explanation.

Treasury has said that the loan was a low-interest one that would add to financial support from the International Monetary Fund, the African Development Bank and the New Development Bank.