Fritz sexual misconduct claims: Winde vows to protect complainants in matter

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said that he was willing to account to any parliamentary committee on the information he had on hand relating to the suspension of Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz at any stage should he be called to do so.

An independent investigation is currently under way into sexual misconduct allegations that have been brought against Fritz.

Fritz has been suspended following the allegations made by the complainants.

He has also stepped aside from his position as interim Democratic Alliance (DA) provincial leader for the time being, to focus on the investigation.

Winde said that he had deep respect for the people who'd come forward, for their privacy, and for the braveness they had shown and did not feel that it was fitting to expose further details without their consent about what had allegedly been inflicted upon them.

Winde said that the police had made it clear that in order to investigate the matter, one of the six complainants would have to lodge a complaint with them.

“Provincial Commissioner Patekile says we don’t have a charge with them right now and that’s what we need to get to, those charges laid with the police,” Winde explained.

The premier said that he had advised all the complainants that this could be done and that they would be supported in doing so.

He said that despite the criticism he'd faced for not immediately divulging the reasons for Fritz's suspension, he was focused on protecting the complainants.

“I will take the criticism and I will protect the individuals,” Winde said.

The investigation's being conducted by Advocate Jennifer Williams, who'll determine the length of time needed for the completion of her investigation.