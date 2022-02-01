Eskom: Help us avoid load shedding, use electricity sparingly

The utility has appealed to South Africans to help it avoid load shedding.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has requested the public to reduce the usage of electricity as the power system is severely constrained on Tuesday.

The utility has appealed to South Africans to help it avoid load shedding.

“Should there be any further loss of generation capacity, load shedding would be required to be implemented at short notice,” the power utility said in a statement.

It said since the weekend, there had been numerous generating unit breakdowns at various power stations.

“While some of these units have since returned to service, four other generating units that failed are still offline. A unit each at Matimba and Hendrina suffered a boiler tube leak, while a unit each at Majuba and Kendal tripped,” it added.

This has required Eskom to utilise significant amounts of emergency generation reserves, which under the current constrained system, is difficult to replenish.

“Total breakdowns amount to 14 134MW while planned maintenance is 5 028MW of capacity as we continue with the reliability maintenance.”