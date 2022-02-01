Des van Rooyen had Gupta approval to be finance minister: State capture report

Dubbed weekend special, Van Rooyen’s arrival at National Treasury was not a coincidence; this is part of the findings detailed in the chapter on arms company Denel.

CAPE TOWN - The state capture commission of inquiry said it was clear that when Des van Rooyen was appointed Finance Minister in 2015, he had the approval of the Gupta family.

The commission has released the second part of its report on Tuesday.

Van Rooyen’s short stint – which cost South Africa millions of rands - was appointed by then President Jacob Zuma to replace Nhlanhla Nene.

The latest report said according to evidence before the commission, a new board appointed by then Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown had the task of ensuring Denel Asia became a reality.

Brown fired all but one member of the board with close ties to the Guptas. The project needed authorisation from Brown’s department and Treasury.

Dubbed weekend special, Van Rooyen’s arrival at National Treasury was not a coincidence; this is part of the findings detailed in the chapter on arms company Denel.

The commission said it was clear he had the green light from the notorious family.

And that his appointment was well planned as a letter seeking authorisation for the Denel Asia deal landed on his desk a day after his appointment.

He was also a frequent visitor at the Gupta’s Saxonwold residence during the month leading up to his new job, even the day after he was appointed South Africa’s Finance Minister.

This chapter on Denel also looks at Brown and Malusi Gigaba.

It also laments that Denel was once celebrated across the globe but is now associated with liquidation and business rescue.

