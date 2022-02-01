Court sentences George man to 15 years in jail for girlfriend's 2020 murder

Collin Heyns strangled Esmeralda Botha when she refused to have sexual intercourse with him at their home in Pacaltsdorp in June 2020.

CAPE TOWN - The George Magistrates Court has sentenced a man to 15 years imprisonment for the murder of his girlfriend.

Collin Heyns strangled Esmeralda Botha when she refused to have sexual intercourse with him at their home in Pacaltsdorp in June 2020.

On the day of the murder, Heyns apparently fled the house after killing Botha, leaving behind their six-year-old child who witnessed the murder.

The body was discovered the next morning and the accused handed himself over to the police later that same day.

During the trial, he pleaded not guilty.

The court found that he had direct intent to kill and handed down a 15-year sentence.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) was satisfied with the verdict and welcomed the sentence.