CoCT waiting on national govt for starter kits to help Masi fire victims

Over the weekend, over 150 homes were hit by a fire leaving families homeless.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town said that it was waiting on national government yet again for starter kits after hundreds of people were affected by a fire in Masiphumele.

In December 2020, a massive fire ripped through the informal settlement leaving thousands without a home before Christmas.

Masiphumele community leader Mkhululi Mfiki said that residents were finding themselves in a similar situation where they had to beg for a roof over their heads.

Another fire hit on Section A, close to the previous fire, and burnt just about everything to the ground.

Mfiki said that people had received no starter kits to rebuild their homes.

"There's no starter kits. They said to us the city and the whole government doesn't have budget for the starter kits," Mfiki said.

Masiphumelele ward councillor Patricia Francke said that disaster management and organisations were sorting out the meals.

She said that regarding starter kits, funding was withdrawn by national government.

"National government withdrew the funding for starter kits. We're still waiting on them," Francke said.

Meanwhile, she said that plans were still on track to build permanent homes for the previous fire victims.

National government has indicated that houses will be completed in the 2023/2024 financial year.