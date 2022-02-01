Case against group accused of holding ministers hostage postponed to May

In October, Defence Minister Thandi Modise, Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele and Deputy Minister of Defence Thabang Makwetla were held against their will after a meeting with disgruntled military veterans broke down.

JOHANNESBURG - The case against more than 50 people accused of holding Cabinet ministers hostage at St George's Hotel in the capital last year has been postponed until May in the Pretoria Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning.

The ministers had to be rescued by police after they were prevented from leaving that meeting.

The meeting was about long-standing battles over the well-being of former struggle combatants.

The group faces 27 charges, including conspiracy to kidnap and kidnapping.