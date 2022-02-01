Beauty pageants 'devastated' by suicide of Miss USA 2019

In a statement sent to AFP, the Miss Universe and Miss USA organisations said they were "devastated to learn about the loss of Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst."

NEW YORK - Organisers of the Miss USA and Miss Universe pageants said Monday they were "devastated" by the suicide a day earlier of former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst, who had often spoken out about stress and mental health.

"She was one of the brightest, warmest, and most kind people we have ever had the privilege of knowing, and she lit up every room she entered," the statement said.

A police source in New York confirmed late Sunday that Kryst's body had been found around 7:00 a.m. (1200 GMT), at the foot of a skyscraper on 42nd Street in Manhattan, as first reported by the New York Post.

"According to the preliminary investigation, she had jumped from an elevated position," the police source said, adding that her death "appears to be a suicide."

The New York Post said Kryst, 30, jumped from a terrace on the 29th floor of the Orion Condominium tower where she lived.