Asymptomatic people don't need to isolate, but still need to wear masks - govt

Government announced changes to the coronavirus regulations on Monday night, confirming that the country has now exited the fourth wave of infections.

CAPE TOWN - The Department of Health on Tuesday clarified that people who have tested positive for COVID-19, but are not showing any symptoms, should be allowed to go to work, school and interact with others given that they still use a mask and sanitisers.

Government announced changes to the coronavirus regulations on Monday night, confirming that the country has now exited the fourth wave of infections.

However, if you have COVID-19 symptoms, you now need to isolate for seven days instead of ten.

Although people who are asymptomatic don't have to isolate under the new regulations the department's Ramphelane Morewane said it shouldn't have an impact on the testing rate.

"I mean you want to run a shop, you run your own business, you want to sell your own fat cakes in the street corner but you have your mask on, you sanitise and its properly ventilated, you should be allowed to go on with your life."

While there seems to be some discomfort about this specific regulation, UKZN vaccinology professor Mosa Moshabela said the risk of an asymptomatic person transmitting the virus was far less than those who were showing symptoms.

Cabinet announced the changes based on the proportion of people with immunity to COVID-19, which has risen substantially, exceeding 60-80% in several surveys.

But that doesn't mean you can let your guard down, government is urging South Africans to continue observing COVID-19 protocols and to get vaccinated.