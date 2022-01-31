Zuma's lawyers claim he's being treated differently by judicial system

Arguing for Zuma, Advocate Dali Mpofu raised concern about the procedures followed by the court when it issued a directive on the processes to comply with when they filed the notice for leave to appeal.

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma’s lawyers have once again claimed that he was somehow being treated irregularly by the country’s judicial system.

The High Court in Pietermaritzburg is currently hearing former President Jacob Zuma's latest bid to have senior prosecutor Billy Downer removed from his arms deal corruption trial.

"The procedure that we're talking about is the directive that came from your Lordship that after the filing of the application of the notice for leave to appeal, the State would be required, entitled to file and answering affidavit and the defence of the applicant if they so wished to file a replying affidavit. In my experience, I've never seen anything like that," Mpofu said.

Last year, Judge Piet Koen dismissed Zuma's application for Downer's recusal after the former president accused him of bias.

