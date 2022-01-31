Zuma back in court to try to remove Downer from arms deal case

The next step in Jacob Zuma's lengthy corruption case will play itself out in the Pietermaritzburg High Court as he seeks leave to appeal Judge Piet Koen’s decision to keep State prosecutor Billy Downer on the case.

PIETERMARITZBURG - Jacob Zuma's corruption case will be back in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Monday morning where an application will be heard as the former president tries again to have senior State prosecutor Billy Downer removed from the case.

Last year, Zuma filed papers asking for Downer's recusal, alleging bias.

In his affidavit, Zuma alleges that Downer leaked vital information about him, including his medical records, to a journalist.

But Judge Piet Koen ruled against Zuma's application, saying that it was based on conspiracy theories.

The next step in Zuma's lengthy corruption case will play itself out in the Pietermaritzburg High Court as he seeks leave to appeal the judgment.

Zuma wants to appeal Koen’s decision to keep Downer on the case. He believes that chances of a free trial are not guaranteed.

But Koen disagreed: “There is no need for such development as adequate remedies already exist in our law to cater for the situation where the fair trial rights of the accused would be infringed or threatened. The special plea, therefore, is forced to be dismissed.”

The trial of the State vs Zuma and French company, Thales, is set to resume in Aprile 2022 but has been hit with numerous legal challenges.

VIDEO: ‘Zuma’s tragic years have their genesis in an earlier time’ - Mac Maharaj on Zondo report's