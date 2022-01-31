Zandile Mafe's defence claim they're being ambushed by State prosecutors

Zandile Mafe, who faces terrorism and arson charges relating to the blaze at Parliament earlier this month, appeared in the Cape Town Regional Court on Saturday for his bail hearing.

CAPE TOWN - The defence in the Parliament arson case claims that it is being ambushed by State prosecutors.

Zandile Mafe, who faces terrorism and arson charges relating to the blaze at Parliament earlier this month, appeared in the Cape Town Regional Court on Saturday for his bail hearing.

To further solidify its case, the prosecution wanted to play video footage revealing details of Mafe’s alleged crime.

Defence lawyer, senior counsel Advocate Dali Mpofu, has opposed the move.

Magistrate Michelle Adams dismissed the prosecution’s application to introduce the footage.

Prosecutor, Advocate Mervyn Menigo, has denied that the defence was being ambushed.

The State has opposed Mafe’s bid for bail, saying that the defence had failed to prove exceptional circumstances why the accused should be granted bail.