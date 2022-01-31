Winde reveals more details around Fritz sexual misconduct allegations

The office of the Premier on Sunday revealed more details around what led to the immediate suspension of Fritz last Sunday night.

CAPE TOWN - Six men and women have laid sexual misconduct complaints against the Western Cape's Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz, so far.

The office of the Premier on Sunday revealed more details around what led to the immediate suspension of Fritz last Sunday night.

It took a week, following Fritz's suspension, for Premier Alan Winde to confirm that the serious misconduct allegations against him were of a sexual nature.

The delay led to widespread criticism from opposition parties, who accused the Democratic Alliance (DA) of being involved in a cover-up for an internal sex pest.

But Winde said that he was asked by the whistleblowers to maintain the utmost secrecy in exchange for their testimony.

Winde explained in a statement issued on Sunday that following the rumours in the media, he made the hard choice to call them and request permission to release more details.

"Individuals said 'we need you to protect our names, to protect us' and they've said to me I can now say that the nature is sexual abuse. People are nervous, people are scared that's why we have to protect the process and we need to protect their integrity," Winde said.

Winde added that he'd asked for their independent investigator Advocate Jennifer Williams to prioritiSe the investigation.

The premier has not ruled out the option of laying criminal charges but said that this would depend on the outcome of the investigation, which is expected to be released within the next two weeks.