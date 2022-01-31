WC ANC still has unanswered questions on Fritz sexual misconduct claims

Six complainants - both men and women - have come forward so far.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape wants the investigation into MEC Albert Fritz to include the City of Cape Town.

This comes after it was confirmed that the charges faced by the suspended MEC are for sexual misconduct.

Six complainants - both men and women - have come forward so far.

The investigation has been handed over to an independent advocate - Jennifer Williams.

But ANC head Cameron Dugmore said they still wanted the premier to provide details around the case.

"Now that an independent investigator has been appointed, we want to know what are the terms of reference, will the investigation go all the way to 2012 when MEC Fritz was MEC for Social Development? Because a number of those coming forward now are indicating that this is when these abuses actually began".

The four senior officials who were suspended last week as well were, in fact, from the Public Servants Administration department.

Dugmore said they wanted to see all officials involved with Fritz to be held accountable as well.