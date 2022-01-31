WATCH LIVE: Zuma bid to remove Billy Downer from corruption trial back in court

The next step in Jacob Zuma's lengthy corruption case will play itself out in the Pietermaritzburg High Court as he seeks leave to appeal Judge Piet Koen’s decision to keep State prosecutor Billy Downer on the case.

