Go

WATCH LIVE: Zuma bid to remove Billy Downer from corruption trial back in court

The next step in Jacob Zuma's lengthy corruption case will play itself out in the Pietermaritzburg High Court as he seeks leave to appeal Judge Piet Koen’s decision to keep State prosecutor Billy Downer on the case.

Former President Jacob Zuma appears in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on 31 January 2022. Picture: Nhlanhla Mabaso/Eyewitness News
Former President Jacob Zuma appears in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on 31 January 2022. Picture: Nhlanhla Mabaso/Eyewitness News
47 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The next step in Jacob Zuma's lengthy corruption case will play itself out in the Pietermaritzburg High Court as he seeks leave to appeal Judge Piet Koen’s decision to keep State prosecutor Billy Downer on the case.

WATCH: Zuma bid to remove Billy Downer from corruption trial back in court

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA