URC wrap: A draw in Durban and a win for the Bulls The Bulls bagged a win in the Jukskei Derby while the Sharks and Stormers played out to draw in Durban. Sharks

DHL Stormers

Bulls

United Rugby Championship CAPE TOWN - All 16 teams in the Vodacom United Rugby Championship were in action this past weekend and there were some upsets up the North, but at home in sunny South Africa, it was business as usual with the Bulls bagging a win in the Jukskei Derby while the Sharks and Stormers played out to draw in Durban. Edinburgh still top the standings after Round 11 despite losing to Ospreys over the weekend. There was a big upset in the final game on Saturday when Cardiff Rugby beat Leinster 29-27; Leinster are one of the most successful Irish sides and are the team to beat in any competition, so this will be a win Cardiff will not forget. The Irish side are sitting 4th on the log with a game in hand. #URC Log after Round 11:



Edinburgh still lead the standings despite losing to Ospreys. pic.twitter.com/VaDZT69pGJ EWN Sport (@EWNsport) January 31, 2022 Back down South now, where the South African teams are battling it out in the bottom half of the log at the moment. Every match is vital as they look to gather points before those teams head our way. The first game on Saturday saw the Lions hosting their neighbours, the Bulls, at Emirates Airline Park. Both sides were hurting after losing to the Stormers and Sharks the week before. It was a lopsided affair in Johannesburg as the Bulls physically dominated their hosts, scoring four tries to one for a 34-10 victory with hooker, Johan Grobbelaar, named ‘Player of the Match’. Grobbelaar along with Embrose Papier, Arno Botha and Harold Vorster crossed the tryline for the Pretoria side to ensure a bonus-point win. The Bonus Point came up in style pic.twitter.com/PUncnozTZN Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) January 31, 2022

Then, the action moved to Durban where the high-flying Sharks took on the Stormers in a Coastal Derby. It seems every time these two sides meet, it’s personal given that the Cape Town side come up against their former captain Siya Kolisi as well former Stormers stalwart Bongi Mbonambi.

It was an enthralling game, with a penalty try at the death sealing a 22-22 draw for the two teams. Despite their scrum dominance and slick handling skills, the Sharks' discipline let them down as they were shown three yellow cards and as captain Lukhanyo Am said post-match, they “threw the game away”.

While Stormers coach John Dobson said, “we got lucky” as the Stormers managed to salvage a draw away from home.