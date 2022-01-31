Unions, political parties call for investigation into SABC's axing of Magopeni

The SABC fired its head of news with immediate effect last week, citing a breakdown in the trust relationship between Magopeni and the company.

JOHANNESBURG - Labour unions, media watchdog organisations and political parties are calling for a full investigation into the SABC’s decision to fire editor-in-chief, Phathiswa Magopeni, as concerns that the editorial independence of the public broadcaster may once again be under threat.

This follows the outcome of a disciplinary hearing last year which had found Magopeni guilty of misconduct after she allegedly failed to ensure that an interdicted Special Assignment programme was not aired.

Magopeni intends to challenge the disciplinary process that led to her dismissal, describing it as flawed and maintains that she was sacked because she refused to take instructions from SABC CEO Madoda Mxakwe and chairperson Bongumusa Makhathini over coverage of the African National Congress (ANC) during last year's local government elections.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula blamed the public broadcaster’s election coverage for the ANC’s poor showing at the polls.

The SABC has established a special committee to look into the allegations raised by its head of news over its management, allegedly seeking to portray a more positive narrative of the ANC during the past local government elections.

Media Monitoring Africa and the Right2Know Campaign said that these claims may reverse significant progress in the broadcaster’s credibility and independence.

The Right2Know's spokesperson Dale McKinley: "It's an indication, clearly, of interference once again in the governanance of a public institution, political pressure being placed, decisions being made that are not following correct procedures, so in that context, it's a very unfortunate development that takes us backwards."

Meanwhile, political parties including the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the Congress of the People (Cope) said that they would be writing to Parliament’s portfolio committee on Communication to investigate the claims.

Cope’s spokesperson Dennis Bloem: "All of us must reject and condemn the action against Phathiswa Magopeni."

The South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) and communication union, Bemawu, said that it stood by Magopeni’s decision to appeal her dismissal.