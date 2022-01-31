Trial of duo accused of killing hotelier Leon Brits set to resumes in court

CAPE TOWN - The trial of two alleged hitmen accused of killing Poffader hotelier Leon Brits resumes in the Northern Cape High Court on Monday.

Brits was stabbed to death in October 2020.

Enrich Williams and Amatle Bareki face charges of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and the unlawful possession of firearms.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that the most compelling evidence so far had been from Jacques van Vuuren, who was tasked by Leon Brits' wife to find hitmen to kill her husband.

Van Vuuren, a State witness, is serving a 25-year sentence with five years suspended for his role in the Brits' killing.

Suretha Brits, accused of being the mastermind behind her husband's murder, pleaded guilty last year.

She too was sentenced to 25 years behind bars.