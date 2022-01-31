Tito Mboweni resigns as member of Parliament

His resignation, effective from Monday, means the ANC will have to replace him as a member by choosing from its lists.

CAPE TOWN - Former Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has resigned from Parliament, almost four months since he left Cabinet.

The former minister had been a member of the water and sanitation portfolio committee since the August Cabinet reshuffle.

Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo on Monday said Mboweni handed in his resignation as an MP to Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

Mboweni has been drawing a salary as a member of the National Assembly since his unceremonious departure from government.

His resignation, effective from Monday, means the ANC will have to replace him as a member by choosing from its lists.

Mboweni was released from his position as finance minister in August last year when the president reshuffled his Cabinet.

He was replaced by Enoch Godongwana.

Mboweni, also known for his love for cooking on social media, will not be retiring entirely and has revealed that he has a job interview lined up.

He joins another businessman turned politician Herman Mashaba, who on Monday also resigned from public office as a City of Johannesburg councillor.