Still no criminal charges against Fritz as Winde awaits external probe outcome

Premier Alan Winde has given further details about how the allegations landed on his desk, first having received a call from a third party who’d brought the allegations to his attention on the 23 November.

CAPE TOWN - There are still no criminal complaints against suspended Community Safety MEC, Albert Fritz, who faces allegations of sexual misconduct.

That's according to Premier Alan Winde on Monday, who's awaiting the outcome of an external investigation before deciding on further steps.

Four senior officials in the provincial Public Service and Administration Department have also been suspended in connection with the allegations against Fritz.

But Winde has pointed out that he remains focused on the protection and well being of the complainants.

Fritz has already been suspended from his provincial Cabinet post and has stepped down as DA Interim leader in the Western Cape.

The next day, he’d met with the third party in person and said he needed something in writing from the complainant.

"Between that date and the first time I ever met that person about the allegations was the 14 January, a second person come forward quite soon after that. The first person and the second person did not know each other. Both of the two people that come forward were outside the office of the minister."

They’d made further allegations linking other people.

"And I said you can't make allegations about other people, you need to speak to them and ask them to come forward."

There are several complainants.

"I got the details, I processed them in seven days with six people coming forward."

Winde confirmed that up until now, there was no criminal complaint lodged with the police.