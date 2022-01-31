Special Tribunal sets aside PPE Free State contracts worth R39.1m

The Special Tribunal has declared as invalid and set aside the appointment of various companies that supplied surgical gowns to the Free State Health Department.

JOHANNESBURG - The Special Tribunal has reviewed and set aside R39.1 million worth of personal protective equipment contracts in the Free State.

In a judgment handed down on Monday, the tribunal declared the appointment of service providers as unlawful and irregular.

It has been hearing suspected cases of corruption and fraud related to COVID-19 PPE contracts, which have been probed by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) since the start of the pandemic.

In addition, an order was made for the entities to be divested of the profit they made or stood to make.

Judge Lebogang Modiba has also ordered the SIU to enlist the services of an appropriate independent expert to assess the quality of the surgical gowns.

Meanwhile, the respondents in the matter - including the Free State MECs for Treasury and Health - will have to jointly or separately pay the SIU’s legal costs.