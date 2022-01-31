School dropouts open up on tough choice between survival and education

Young South Africans who dropped out of school during the pandemic have explained to Eyewitness News how they made the difficult trade-off between an education and survival.

JOHANNESBURG - Young South Africans who dropped out of school during the pandemic have explained to Eyewitness News how they made the difficult trade-off between an education and survival.

According to a telephonic survey by the National Income Dynamics Study – Coronavirus Rapid Mobile Survey (NIDS-CRAM), an estimated 700,000 pupils left the education system during the four COVID-19 waves between 2020 and 2021. However, the Basic Education Department said that many of those children had since returned to the classroom.

Nompumelelo Mohohlwane is an education researcher for the Basic Education Department and she said that around 46,000 children who were enrolled in schools during the start of the pandemic did not re-register in 2021.

"That is something that we want to address, particularly for those who are in the compulsory school-going age and the best way to do that is through schools. Schools know who was in the school before - they have access to their homes, they have access to the parents. I absolutely agree, we do want all those children back in school," Mohohlwane said.

Many teenagers dropped out for financial reasons, others lost their parents to COVID-19 while a large number of girls had to leave the classroom after being impregnated.

Some of these youngsters have opened up to Eyewitness News about the tough decisions they've had to make, without any help from adults or government.

It is an early morning in Soweto and teenagers are loitering around the Protea Glen neigbourhood.

Many are not attending school on the day as a result of rotational learning and even though they have revision to do, they actually call it their “off day”.

Others have dropped out of the system completely, with no ambition to return.

It has been a year since one 17-year-old was in a classroom with his grade 9 peers.

His mother lost her job during the pandemic and he is now seen as the breadwinner.

"I decided to make something, like hustling. I'm doing piece jobs looking after cars. I don't have a father, only a mother. There was no food for me in the morning to wake up and go to school," he said.

He wants to go back to school but with no financial or emotional support, this young man realises that his dream of becoming an artist may never materialise.

There are many more teens like him. They're locked in a cruel catch-22 situation as despite attending a "no-fee school", they can't afford the uniform, food, stationery or transport that's required to actually attend classes.

Lesego Phakedi is 19-years-old and he dropped out of school in 2020, just a few months into the pandemic.

He never finished grade 11 and he's now making about R50 a day washing cars in Lenasia.

"Because my mother lost her job and she is a single parent. I still want to finish school, I was doing well in school," Phakedi said.

Despite the country's significant investment in basic education, the Zero Dropout Campaign estimates that around 40% of grade 1 pupils will exit the schooling system before finishing matric and the majority of them will be boys.

The campaign's Rahima Essop: "Children who drop out of school are often thought of as lazy but it's not true. It's the fact that they are not getting the support that they need."

'I WANT TO GO BACK'

Many youngsters in Soweto who've dropped out say that they would like to go back to school one day but for now the need is to face the harsh reality of having no other option but to work to keep feeding their siblings.

"It's been now two years, staying at home, going around doing nothing. It's not an easy life for me. I want to go back to school and help my siblings and other families," Dieketso Mokhitli said.

Mokhitli was in grade 9 when the pandemic hit South Africa's shores in 2020.

She said that her mother disappeared, leaving her to look after her siblings in their Protea Glen shack in Soweto.

Desperate and with no guidance from any adult, she turned to her neighbours for help but eventually, she couldn't keep up with all the responsibilities and dropped out of school.

An emotional Mokhitli stands in one of the busy streets in her neighbourhood, crying while speaking to Eyewitness News about her struggles at home and at the same time, her desperation to get back to school and take her family out of poverty.

With tears streaming down her face, she pleaded for Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga to actually do something to help high school dropouts.

"I want to go back to school, I want the Minister of Education to help me to go back to school so I can be educated like other children. Even at school, I was a hard worker," Mokhitli said.

There are many more young women in the same situation, however, they admitted to being under the influence of substances and were unable to speak to Eyewitness News.

The Basic Education Department has urged those who have dropped out to speak to their teachers, visit their district offices or to seek help at provincial structures.

However, this advice goes a little way to help youngsters who simply cannot afford to make that call or visit these offices. Many are also battling massive administrative hurdles when it comes to lost IDs and complex paperwork.