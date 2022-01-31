SA's COVID death toll passes 95,000; 2,226 new infections recorded

South Africa has confirmed 117 more COVID-19 deaths.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has confirmed 117 more COVID-19 deaths.

The Health Department said that 15 of these fatalities occurred over the past 48 hours, meaning that the vast majority of these people died sometime before Friday.

The latest figures bring the total number of known COVID-related deaths to 95,022.

Over the past 24-hour reporting cycle, 2,226 tests came back positive for the virus - it's a 9.5% positivity rate.

The latest available vaccination data shows that just over 29.8 million jabs have been administered in South Africa so far.