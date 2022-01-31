Rotational learning could lead to higher dropout rate - dept

Grade 3 and 4 pupils were monitored and those learning in their home language are 18 months behind compared to children their age pre-pandemic.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Basic Education is concerned that the current rotational system could impact the quality of learning and lead to more dropouts in schools across the country.



Recent data has revealed that children are falling behind with the same syllabus covered before the COVID-19 pandemic.



Grade 3 and 4 pupils were monitored and those learning in their home language are 18 months behind - compared to children their age pre-pandemic.

Department researcher Nompumelelo Mohohlwane said the challenge would be playing catch up.

"Even if we go to school fully and attend daily, how do you catch that up? That is currently our biggest concern and this is in the foundation phase. We have been measuring over the last while and I think that's an important thing the department has been doing that we need to continue doing so that we can quantify the cost of the pandemic on children."

With just a few weeks into the new academic calendar, the department estimates that around 46,000 children haven't registered to return to school this year, fuelling further concerns about the already concerning drop out rate.



This 18-year-old was meant to complete his matric this year, but just a few days ago, he went to school for the first time in more than two years since he dropped out due to financial reasons.

"Yes, I do really feel left out because seeing my age group going to school without me... because I stay at home."

He could no longer afford his private education in KwaZulu-Natal, but despite having options of fee-free schools, he was also unable to cover other expenses like uniform, books and transport.

He still faces a long and difficult road ahead as he repeats his grade 9 year while staying with his grandfather.

"We all fall down, we always got to stand up, no matter how things are in life. You can't run away from it."

With the help of friends in his neighbourhood - like Kelly Dookey - they managed to raise funds, so he could be enrolled in a public school.

"I saw that most of the time he's at home, he's not doing anything and our community is surrounded by drugs and alcohol abuse. I didn't want him to go through that path," said Dookey.

He considers himself lucky because many others in his shoes are caught in the vicious cycle of not being able to stay in school due to poverty knowing that education is the key to break the cycle.