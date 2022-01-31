RFA: Some businesses will be hit hard by foreign truck drivers' strike

The foreign drivers, who do not form part of the industry's bargaining council, plan to pull up their handbrakes this week to protest their continued attacks by locals who want them to be replaced by South Africans.

JOHANNESBURG - The Road Freight Association (RFA) on Sunday said that although the planned stay-away by foreign truck drivers this week would likely have a minimal impact on the industry, some businesses could be hit hard.

The Road Freight Association’s CEO Gavin Kelly said that although they were not formally informed about the planned industrial action, they are concerned about the potential risks it presents.

The SADC Crossborder Drivers Association and other similar groupings do not form part of collective bargaining structures in the industry, this means they have less bargaining power.

However, the organisations have been mobilising for action through social media over the past week.

Kelly said that some businesses will be affected: “That money is lost; that day or three days of potential revenue is lost and you never make it up. You always try to make it up but you never do.”

He is, however, also concerned about the security of the drivers who could prove to be easy targets for people with anti-foreign labour sentiments.

Dozens of people have already been killed in the long-running dispute for driver jobs in the trucking industry.