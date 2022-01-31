Police probing shooting at Amathole councillor Nanziwe Rulashe's home

Several shots were fired at Nanziwe Rulashe's East London home early on Sunday morning.

CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape police are investigating a shooting in which a councillor appears to have been the target.

Police are probing an attempted murder case.

They said that a gunman fired shots through a bedroom window.

Rulashe was, however, not in her room at the time and her children escaped unharmed.

The councillor was manhandled last week by security guards at the Amathole District Municipality's offices in East London.



She was dragged on the floor, apparently following a heated meeting.