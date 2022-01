Petrol to go up by 53 cents in Feb

Diesel will increase by around 79 and 80 cents for the different grades.

JOHANNESBURG - The price of both grades of petrol price will be hiked by 53 cents a litre on Wednesday.

Illuminating paraffin price goes up by one rand-one cent.

The Department of Energy announced the hike in a statement on Monday,