Parly Speaker Mapisa-Nqakula receives key to CT City Hall ahead of Sona

It's the first time in the history of South Africa's constitutional democracy that Sona takes place outside the regular parliamentary precinct.

The City Hall on Monday officially becomes a precinct of Parliament until 17 February.

Mapisa-Nqakula said that the building was a historic landmark of South Africa's journey towards a democratic transition and free society and one of the critical milestones of Nelson Mandela's long walk to freedom.

“It is very important, very symbolic that on the eve of 11 February, we remember Madiba delivered his first speech here and for us to have come here on 10 February for the president of the Republic of South Africa to deliver his State of the Nation Address, I think it is something all South Africans should applaud,” Mapisa-Nqakula said.

