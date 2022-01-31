Parly Speaker Mapisa-Nqakula receives key to CT City Hall ahead of Sona
Preparations are under way for the State of the Nation Address (Sona) which will be held at the venue on 10 February.
CAPE TOWN - National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has received the key to the Cape Town City Hall.
Parts of the national legislature are still not allowed to be used following a fire at the parliamentary precinct earlier in the month.
#CityHallSONA CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis is this morning handing over City Hall to Parliamentarians. This comes ahead of the Presidents State of the Nation Address at the venue on the 10th of February. LI pic.twitter.com/OyoB4fR33OEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 31, 2022
It's the first time in the history of South Africa's constitutional democracy that Sona takes place outside the regular parliamentary precinct.
The City Hall on Monday officially becomes a precinct of Parliament until 17 February.
Mapisa-Nqakula said that the building was a historic landmark of South Africa's journey towards a democratic transition and free society and one of the critical milestones of Nelson Mandela's long walk to freedom.
“It is very important, very symbolic that on the eve of 11 February, we remember Madiba delivered his first speech here and for us to have come here on 10 February for the president of the Republic of South Africa to deliver his State of the Nation Address, I think it is something all South Africans should applaud,” Mapisa-Nqakula said.
WATCH: Cape Town City Hall officially handed over to Parliament