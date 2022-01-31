Liquor traders association calls for 0% increase on sin tax

Along with calls for a 0% increase, they're also asking for laws to be overhauled to allow for government funding and lending agencies to support liquor traders.

CAPE TOWN - The National Liquor Traders Association has called for government to scrap any plans to increase tax on alcohol.

Three weeks before the National Budget address, the association said traders would not be able to afford a so-called sin tax hike.

The association has emphasised the struggle of tavern owners in particular.

Association convener Lucky Ntimane said they would view another tax increase on alcohol as a heartless move by the national government.

"Taverns will not accept tax hikes on liquor going forward. We call on 0% excess increase to support recovery efforts of the tavern sector. A solid plan and leadership is required to support small businesses in the country and the upcoming budget speech by the Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana carries with it real risk that liquor traders will once again be punished by an uncaring government through the increase in sin tax".