'Let's not have a Zuma law': Mpofu calls for fair treatment of his client

DURBAN - State prosecutor Advocate Andrew Breitenbach said Advocate Billy Downer's response to Jacob Zuma's leave to appeal an application did not prejudice the former president.

Zuma and his legal team are on Monday seeking leave to appeal Judge Piet Koen's decision to keep Downer on the case.

Breitenbach said Zuma had no right to seek leave to appeal until he had been convicted and sentenced.

Earlier on Monday, Advocate Dali Mpofu told the Pietermaritzburg High Court that his client - Zuma - was being subjected to unfairness, alleging that laws have simply been created for him.

Mpofu has addressed some legal issues in the matter ahead of the court proceedings.

Last year, Zuma's application for downer's recusals was dismissed.

Mpofu started proceedings by addressing what he referred to as some issues in the case, including what he called different treatment for his client.

He said Zuma should also be treated equal before the law.

"If we are equal before the law, let's be equal before the law. Let's not have a Zuma law, let's not have some laws that are uniquely reserved for him."

He referred to Zuma’s arrest last year, saying his client believed that such treatment was reserved for him alone.

"He is the only person I know, at least again I might be wrong - there might be others, who has had to spend time in a prison cell without having to cross-examine anybody. And from his point of view, that was a unique situation that was designed just for him."

Proceedings are continuing.