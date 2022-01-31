KZN political parties call for interventions following attacks on councillors

Parties are appealing for the protection of those who have been elected by the public to run municipalities across the province - without fearing for their lives.

JOHANNESBURG - Political parties in KwaZulu-Natal are calling on law enforcement officials to intervene in the recent spate of violence and the possible politically motivated killings in the province.

This follows the murder of Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) member and Speaker of the Amajuba District Council, Reginald Ndima, who was shot dead outside his home in Newcastle at the weekend.

In the same week, African National Congress (ANC) ward councillor in eThekwini, Minenhle Mkhize, was shot several times as he arrived at his Cliffdale home in Durban.

ActionSA’s Busi Radebe said that the party would be writing to the provincial police commissioner and other law enforcement agencies to address the deadly violence faced by councillors.

"ActionSA will exhaust all possible avenues to ensure that the rule of law prevails in this country and that this includes providing South Africans with ethical leaders who are prepared to fight for the protection of this province, country and its people," Radebe said.