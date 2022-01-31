Judgment reserved in Zuma's bid to appeal Downer's recusal ruling

Former President Jacob wants to appeal last year’s judgment that he be prosecuted by Advocate Billy Downer, who he alleges to be bias.

DURBAN - The Pietermaritzburg High Court has reserved judgment in former President Jacob Zuma’s application to appeal.

This as he wants to appeal last year’s judgment that he be prosecuted by Advocate Billy Downer, who he alleges to be bias.

Zuma’s lawyers on Monday told the court to be fair to their clients.

Following arguments from both legal teams, Judge Piet Koen said judgment would be handed down on 16 February 2022.

Earlier, Zuma’s lawyers said the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) must be brought to account for what they claimed to be interference with his corruption case.

These arguments were made by one of Zuma’s lawyers Thabani Masuku during the court proceedings on Monday.

But in his arguments, Masuku brought up what he referred to as the NPA’s involvement in fighting political battles.

Masuku has told to the court the NPA’s alleged interference with Zuma’s case should be subject to a trial.

"[Prosecutor Willie] Hofmeyr's affidavit has never been tested in cross-examination, never been subjected to a trial. The NPA has not been held to account for what they say they did in the prosecution of Zuma. They tell Zuma that this is what happened in your case, people interfered with your case."

Masuku claims the NPA tried to politically discredit Zuma, he read from an NPA affidavit.

"This is a very senior member in the NPA, senior to Downer, who says I argued that the prosecution should be discontinued. I had investigated Zuma's allegations, in my view they proved that two prosecutors had actively abused the NPA to discredited Zuma; their motive for doing so was politically."

But Prosecutor Andrew Breitenbach argues Zuma should not be granted leave to appeal, saying it was not in the interests of justice.