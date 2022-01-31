Govt accused of failing to address political violence after attacks in KZN, EC

Last Friday night in KwaZulu-Natal, Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) member and speaker of the Amajuba District Municipality, Reginald Ndima, was shot and killed outside his home.

CAPE TOWN/JOHANNESBURG - Government has been accused of failing to address political violence.

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP)'s Blessed Gwala wants government to take action: “The national government and provincial government must prioritise the issue of killings.”

Earlier this month, in the same province, eThekwini councillor Minenhle Mkhize was also murdered.

And in the Eastern Cape, police are investigating a shooting in which a councillor appears to have been the target.

Several shots were fired at Nanziwe Rulashe's East London home early Sunday morning.



She and her children were not harmed.

ActionSA’s Busi Radebe said that authorities needed to act decisively to protect councilors: “ActionSA will exhaust all possible avenues to ensure that the rule of law prevails in this country and this includes providing South Africans with ethical leaders who are prepared to fight for the protection of this province, country and it’s people.”