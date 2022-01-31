Good wants Fritz investigation to extend into his time as Social Development MEC

Western Cape Community and Safety MEC Albert Fritz was placed on immediate suspension last week by the premier's office, who cited serious misconduct allegations.

CAPE TOWN - Opposition parties in the Western Cape are still up in arms over the handling of the sexual misconduct allegations against a MEC.

Community and Safety head, Albert Fritz, was placed on immediate suspension last week by the premier's office, who cited serious misconduct allegations.

The African National Congress (ANC) said that it believed that the lack of transparency was evidence that the Democratic Alliance (DA) was trying to cover up for sex pests.

Premier Alan Winde has now confirmed that the allegations were of a sexual nature and that the six complaints had been set up with specialist NGOs for psycho-social support.

The independent investigation report by Advocate Jennifer Williams is expected in the next two weeks.

But the ANC is still demanding that Winde brief the province's standing committees on the matter.

Meanwhile, the Good party's Brett Herron has called for the investigation not be limited to Fritz's time as Community Safety MEC, but also his time served in the Social Development Department.

"Fritz has served as MEC for Community Safety for just two years but he was MEC for Social Development for eight years. Questions must be asked of senior officials for the Department of Social Development who worked closely with Fritz to determine whether they assisted what bears the hallmarks of crude sex for jobs scheme," Herron said.