Ex-Prasa head Mthimkhulu, who falsified qualifications, found guilty of fraud

CAPE TOWN - A former Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) head has been convicted on three charges of fraud for lying about his qualifications.

Daniel Mthimkhulu appeared in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crime Court on Monday.

He was originally facing nine criminal charges for allegedly misrepresenting his qualifications to Prasa.

He claimed to have acquired a master’s degree from Wits University, as well as a doctorate in engineering management in Germany.

"The charges emanated from him misrepresenting his qualifications to Prasa as a result of this misrepresentation; the agency suffered prejudice in that Mthimkhulu's annual salary rose from R1.6 million to R2.8 million," said the NPA's Phindi Mjonondwane.

The regional magistrate will be taking over the case from 24 February to begin sentencing.