CT Mayor Hill-Lewis to hand over City Hall to parliamentarians for Sona

This comes ahead of the president's State of the Nation Address (Sona) at the venue on 10 February.

CAPE TOWN - Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis will on Monday morning hand over City Hall to parliamentarians.

Parts of the national legislature are still not allowed to be used following a fire earlier in the month.

Until after Sona, Cape Town City Hall will be in the hands of National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and National Council of Provinces (NCOP) chairperson, Amos Masondo.

It'll be declared a precinct of Parliament.

Following the fire earlier this month, the presiding officers had to find a venue for the annual address as well as the ensuing debate.

Parliament's management has said that despite the blaze, everything was on track for the president's address.