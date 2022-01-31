CT gangster handed life sentences for murder of 2 Manenberg teens

Gangster Dennis Sauls stood trial in the High Court in Cape Town for a rash of crimes.

CAPE TOWN - A man has been slapped with life prison sentences for murdering two teenage boys.

In May 2020, he killed two boys, aged 15 and 16, in Manenberg.

The police's Frederick van Wyk said: "The hard work of the investigation paid off when the accused entered into a plea bargain with the State. He was found guilty on the two counts of murder and sentenced to life imprisonment on each count. For the possession of an unlicenced firearm, he was sentenced to 10 years and for the illegal possession of live ammunition, he was sentenced to five years imprisonment."