Cellphone records place Pule at Shoba’s home on the evening she died

JOHANNESBURG - A cellphone expert is expected back in the dock on Tuesday after testifying on records in the Tshegofatso Pule murder trial, which has entered its second week in the High Court in Johannesburg.

Warrant officer Andries van Tonder was tasked with collating information from several numbers, which are key to the investigation, including Pule’s on the day of her disappearance.

Pule was found shot dead and tied to a tree in Durban Deep in June 2020.

Van Tonder’s testimony places Pule at Shoba’s home on the evening she died. CCTV footage also confirms Pule left that same evening.

The warrant officer has testified that based on the information at his disposal, no activity was registered on Pule’s cellphone between 6:44 pm and 10:17 pm on the day she was killed.

Records also indicate Pule’s handset was located in the vicinity of Shoba’s home in Florida, Roodepoort, through the last text she received at 6:42 pm.

However, in his previous appearances, Shoba is quoted as saying deviating from their usual practice, Pule had called her own ride and informed him at around 10 pm that she was leaving.

Meanwhile, Shoba’s neighbour Brian Watson has testified he came to ask for a copy of footage with two officers days after Pule’s disappearance and informed him police were investigating a missing person's case.

CCTV footage shows her leaving Shoba’s home on the day in question.

Van Tonder is expected back on the stand on Tuesday.