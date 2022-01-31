Blitzboks win in Seville for fourth straight Sevens World Series title

The Blitzboks were made to work for the victory but four second-half tries saw them to a comfortable 33-7 win over Australia.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Rugby Sevens team thumped Australia 33-7 in the final of the Seville Sevens tournament to claim their fourth successive World Series for the 2022 season.

The Seville win saw the Blitzboks rack up their 34th consecutive win, their best run ever in the series.

To reach the final, the Blitzboks had to come from behind in pool play against Spain and the USA. They also came from behind against Scotland in the knockout phase before finding their rhythm in the semifinal against Ireland.