Blitzboks win in Seville for fourth straight Sevens World Series title

The Blitzboks were made to work for the victory but four second-half tries saw them to a comfortable 33-7 win over Australia.

The BLitzboks and the Australian women's 7s side celebrate their victories at the Seville 7s tournament on 30 January 2022. Picture: @WorldRugby7s/Twitter
58 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Rugby Sevens team thumped Australia 33-7 in the final of the Seville Sevens tournament to claim their fourth successive World Series for the 2022 season.

The Seville win saw the Blitzboks rack up their 34th consecutive win, their best run ever in the series.

To reach the final, the Blitzboks had to come from behind in pool play against Spain and the USA. They also came from behind against Scotland in the knockout phase before finding their rhythm in the semifinal against Ireland.

Impi Visser, who led the team in Seville after skipper Siviwe Soyizwapi was injured in Malaga last week, praised the side's character.

“This was a win that tested our character and resilience, and it is a feeling of relief and pride to know that we stood firm against some very good teams out there,” Visser said.

“It was never about the winning streak or number of trophies won, it is our system that rewarded our belief and trust,” he added.

