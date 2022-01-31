Amid tensions in trucking sector, govt concludes draft Labour Migration Policy

If enacted, the legislation will introduce new quotas on the number of foreign nationals that can legally be employed in various sectors of the economy.

JOHANNESBURG - As tensions persist in South Africa’s volatile trucking industry, the Employment and Labour Department said that it was concluding the draft National Labour Migration Policy.

Meanwhile, foreign nationals have announced a planned stay-away this week to protest against the attacks they have suffered for years now.

At the height of the violence against foreign truck drivers, government resolved to establish an inter-ministerial committee to deal with the problem which has led to the deaths of several people.

Among the solutions proposed to address the issue which has led to the blockade of major highways further harming the country’s already battered economy is to further regulate the industry.

Department of Employment and Labour deputy Director-General Sam Morotoba explained the progress of the legislation.

“The policy is done, a lot of research went into the process. The policy was also translated to the amendment bill. We went through the process of checking the socioeconomic impact analysis of that policy implemented,” Morotooba said.

However, until then, the tensions in the industry continue to heighten.

Morotoba explained that one of the problems faced was the informality of the employee groups in the industry, making it impossible for them to engage in collective bargaining processes.