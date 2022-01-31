Alleged Parly arsonist Mafe's phone being analysed as he awaits bail decision

CAPE TOWN - Alleged Parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe will this week know whether he’ll be released on bail.

Mafe's bail application was heard in the Cape Town Regional Court on Saturday.

The judgment will be delivered on Friday.

Shortly after his arrest, suspected arsonist Mafe told investigating officer, Colonel Christiaan Theron, why he set Parliament on fire.

In an affidavit read out in court, Mafe said that he wanted President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign, convicted murderer Janusz Walus to be released from incarceration and that a monthly grant of R1,500 be paid to the unemployed.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said that Mafe’s cellphone was being analysed to ascertain whether he acted alone.

“We hope that he does not get bail. We do have a strong case against the accused as we have indicated. We have evidence from when he purchased petrol at the garage and how he entered Parliament,” Ntabazalila said.

The State believes that Mafe is a danger to himself and to others.