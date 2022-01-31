ActionSA to give update on Ekurhuleni coalition, Tshwane meeting violence

Eyewitness News understands that Monday’s briefing will give details of how tensions between the two have continued making the task of running Ekurhuleni an uphill battle.

JOHANNESBURG - ActionSA will on Monday give an update on the state of its coalition in Ekurhuleni.

It’s also expected to explain how a party meeting in Tshwane turned violent over the weekend.

Video footage of the scuffle has been widely circulated on social media, showing disgruntled party members throwing tables and chairs.

It's claimed that the group is unhappy about the November 2021 local government election outcomes which saw some losing positions they claim were initially promised to them.

This is the second grouping to make such allegations, with the new outfit having previously clashed with members in Soweto.

The tension comes amid speculation that party leader Herman Mashaba may abandon his role as a councillor to focus on the party.

ActionSA and the Democratic Alliance (DA)’s difficult relationship across all the cities they co-govern is well documented.

Eyewitness News understands that Monday’s briefing will give details of how tensions between the two have continued making the task of running Ekurhuleni an uphill battle.

The DA has continuously been lambasted by its own coalition partners since last year’s elections, with its leadership at times being accused of arrogance.

It is in charge of Gauteng’s metros through the assistance of both ActionSA and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

Cracks in the new political player are also becoming more visible, with its angry Tshwane members fighting over deployment processes.

As for leader Herman Mashaba, he is yet to confirm claims that he no longer wants to be a councillor.

Last week, Eyewitness News reported that he had informed his caucus of his wishes. It's now understood that the senate of his party has also been informed.

Mashaba is said to be more interested in building his organisation and preparing it for the 2024 general elections.