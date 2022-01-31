ActionSA postpones Ekurhuleni coalition briefing for further talks with govt

Tensions between the Democratic Alliance (DA) and ActionSA stemmed from the negotiation table and have continued as they attempt to co-govern.

JOHANNESBURG - ActionSA has postponed Monday's media briefing where it had planned to give an update on the coalition in Ekurhuleni.

In a short media alert announcing the cancellation, the party said that it was doing so to allow for further engagements with the coalition government.

Some coalition partners have accused the DA of being arrogant.

ActionSA said that it would approach these fresh talks in good faith.