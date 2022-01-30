Traffic police crack down on Gauteng speedsters, negligent drivers

Over 25 motorists caught speeding have been arrested on major routes in Gauteng over the past two weeks.

The drivers were found driving negligently and recklessly and failing to comply with the prescribed maximum speed limit on a freeway.

The Traffic Department said the speedsters were handcuffed on major freeways including the N1, N4, R21, M1 and N14, respectively.

One driver was caught driving at 204km/h on the N4 freeway from Gauteng to Mpumalanga earlier this week.

The motorists were charged with reckless and negligent driving as well as an alternative charge of exceeding the general speed limit.

Some motorists have appeared in court and more cases would be heard this week.